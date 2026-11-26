The Salvation Army served free Thanksgiving meals at the Colorado Convention Center on Thursday. The organization has been serving those in need for more than 20 years.

The Salvation Army served free Thanksgiving meals at the Colorado Convention Center on Thursday. CBS

Volunteers were expected to serve about 2,500 people on Thanksgiving Day. Organizers say it's important to have this community not only for the people being served but also for those doing the serving.

The Salvation Army served thousands of Thanksgiving meals at the Colorado Convention Center. CBS

"The community is broader than the homeless or the lonely; it's even the volunteers. Some of the volunteers have come back year after year after year," said Salvation Army Agent Nesan Kistan, Divisional Commander for the Intermountain Division.f

The Salvation Army Band performed dinner music for those while they enjoyed their Thanksgiving meal.

CBS

The Intermountain Division includes Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, and eastern Montana.