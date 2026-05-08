Sakura square, heart of Denver's Japanese-American community, seeks funds for repairs

Sakura Square, long considered the heart of Denver's Japanese-American community, is showing its age.

Scaffolding now surrounds parts of the downtown block near 20th Street and Lawrence Street, as leaders work to repair aging buildings and plan for a larger redevelopment project.

CBS

The Sakura Foundation is asking the Denver Downtown Development Authority for financial support. Leaders said they are seeking about $30 million for the first phase, which would include a new temple, community center and outdoor gathering space.

"The Japanese culture has been alive and well in downtown Denver for over 100 years," said Charles Ozaki, a board member with the Sakura Foundation. "But we need to continue to make sure that there's a place for that to be practiced into the future."

One of Sakura Square's longtime anchors is Pacific Mercantile Company, a family-owned market that has served generations of Denver families for more than 80 years.

Owner Jolie Noguchi said the market moved into Sakura Square in 1973. Now, she said, the building is dealing with plumbing problems and other structural issues.

"It's sad to see it come to this," Noguchi said. "But we are trying to keep it safe."

Noguchi said her family wants customers to feel welcome the moment they walk through the door.

"We want to treat you like family," she said.

Her daughter, Alyssa Noguchi, said preserving the business is personal.

"I didn't want my great-grandfather's dream to just die out," she said. "I think it's amazing that people want us to survive and want us to be here for generations to come."

The Denver Downtown Development Authority said Sakura Square's application is under review and that it has been in contact with leaders about the proposal.