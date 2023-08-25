SAG-AFTRA members rally in Denver's City Park

Local members of SAG-AFTRA gathered in Denver's City Park in solidarity with the national strike. Sen. John Hickenlooper was there at the rally.

The union has been on strike since July over an ongoing labor dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The strike coincided with a Writers Guild of America strike in a series of broader Hollywood labor disputes.

Streaming has changed the way many actors are paid and they want a pay increase up front. They also want protections so AI cannot be used to add their voices or likenesses in new projects without their consent.

Writers claim production companies need to change compensation plans.