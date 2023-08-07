Safety videos made for truckers about Colorado mountain highways

The Colorado Department of Transportation is taking action to make our roads safer. CDOT is releasing a series of videos to prepare truck drivers not used to driving on our roads.

There's a lot of helpful signage along Interstate 70, as well as runaway truck ramps. But CDOT wants drivers to be prepared for challenges like steep grades and winter weather before they encounter them on Colorado's mountain roads.

"We have the mountains, which are beautiful enough but they're a challenge when it comes to truck drivers," said Colorado Motor Carriers Association President Greg Fulton.

Fulton says the state's mountain highways present unique safety concerns for truckers.

"You're not gonna find another situation like we have in that I-70 corridor. Those 5% downgrades, like three of them in a 100-mile stretch," said Fulton.

That can lead to problems like fires and runaway trucks.

"If you're not familiar with it and you're driving too fast, what you'll do is you'll end up overheating the brakes," said Fulton.

Colorado State Patrol saw several commercial motor vehicle crashes on I-70 this past winter, primarily caused by excessive speed for the conditions.

That's why CDOT is releasing a series of safety videos aimed at truck drivers. With help from Colorado State Patrol and the Motor Carriers Association.

"Welcome to Colorado and the mountain rules video series," each video begins.

"We're trying to reach drivers, particularly those from out of state," said Fulton.

While most Coloradans have learned the pitfalls of mountain driving, many out-of-staters haven't.

Of all runaway truck incidents in Colorado, 92% are attributed to out-of-state drivers.

The videos focus on safe winter driving, navigating construction zones, and handling hot brakes.

"When you start to lose your brakes, by the time you end up realizing this, it's almost too late," said Fulton.

They also include information on how to chain up your truck, and where to stop for brake checks.

Fulton hopes all truck drivers will follow the signage on the road and the practices suggested in the video.

"If you do this, you're gonna be able to get down safely every time," said Fulton.

The videos are available on CDOT's freight website: https://freight.cotrip.org.

They're also being pushed out to trucking groups, radio stations and social media accounts.

Fulton is encouraging trucking companies to include the videos in their training for any drivers who may be coming this way.