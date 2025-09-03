Safety grant helps businesses along Denver's West Colfax corridor see security upgrades

Security upgrades, revitalization possible for West Colfax business thanks to grant money

A handful of small businesses along West Colfax in Denver are seeing change. It's thanks in part to a $228,000 grant aimed at improving safety and revitalizing the corridor.

Over the past seven months, the grant has funded upgrades for approximately 15 businesses located between Federal Boulevard and Sheridan Boulevard, including those in the Sloan's Lake area.

"We have this grant focused here on West Colfax," said Dan Shah, executive director of the West Colfax Business Improvement District. "It's really making businesses feel safer."

The upgrades -- including security cameras, lighting, fencing and gates -- are part of a broader effort to reduce crime and create a more welcoming environment for both business owners and their customers.

At Side Pony Coffee & Cocktails, the improvements have helped reduce loitering and vandalism, even allowing the business to extend its hours and host events.

"We had issues before with rocks being thrown through windows," owner Angela Neri said. "Now that we have the video cameras, we can move people along more quickly and make sure no one is sleeping on the patio."

Moonflower Coffee, which opened in the past six months, used the grant to install new lighting and fencing.

"Our fencing is the biggest upgrade," Moonflower Coffee owner Jason Haygarth said. "We wanted to keep the property secure when we're not here. Now, we've added patio improvements we feel confident won't be stolen or damaged."

According to the Denver Police Department's crime map, property crime in the area is down 17% in 2025 compared to the same time in 2024.

Business owners say the timing of the upgrades is critical, as ongoing construction along West Colfax continues to affect foot traffic.

"If we didn't have these improvements during construction, it could've felt like a double-edged sword," Neri said. "Because safety has improved, it's helped us manage the challenges that come with the construction."

Shah said the district has been proactively contacting businesses by email and conducting Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) assessments. Based on the recommendations, the district either completes the work directly or reimburses businesses with proof of payment. Before-and-after photos are also documented.

"We just ask that interested businesses contact us to begin the process," Shah said. "And, yes, we still have funds available."

With continued support, owners hope the improvements will not only keep West Colfax safer but also bring renewed energy to the corridor.

"The biggest thing for us was having security during off hours," Haygarth said. "That was really important, and it gave us the confidence to invest further in our business."

More information about the West Colfax Business Improvement District is available on its website.