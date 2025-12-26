Zelenskyy says he will meet Trump on Sunday to discuss Ukraine security guarantees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that he'll meet with President Trump over the weekend in Florida.

Zelenskyy told reporters that the two leaders will discuss security guarantees for Ukraine during Sunday's talks. He said the 20-point plan under discussion "is about 90% ready."

Earlier Friday, the Ukrainian leader said he and Mr. Trump had agreed to meet "in the near future," signaling progress in talks to end the nearly four-year war between Russia and Ukraine.

"We are not losing a single day. We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level — with President Trump in the near future," Zelenskyy wrote on social media. "A lot can be decided before the New Year," he added.

But Mr. Trump was cautious about Zelenskyy in an interview with Politico on Friday.

"He doesn't have anything until I approve it," Mr. Trump said of Zelenskyy. "So we'll see what he's got."

Mr. Trump also told Politico he'll speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin "soon, as much as I want."

The announced meeting is the latest development in an extensive U.S.-led diplomatic push to end the nearly four-year Russia-Ukraine war, but efforts have run into sharply conflicting demands by Moscow and Kyiv.

CBS News has reached out to the White House for comment.

Zelenskyy's announcement came after he said Thursday he had a "good conversation" with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. The last time Mr. Trump and Zelenskyy met in person was Oct. 17 at the White House.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday that the Kremlin had already been in contact with U.S. representatives since Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev met with U.S. envoys in Florida over the weekend.

"It was agreed upon to continue the dialogue," he said.

Mr. Trump has unleashed an extensive diplomatic push to end the war, but his efforts have run into sharply conflicting demands by Moscow and Kyiv.

Zelenskyy said Tuesday he would be willing to withdraw troops from the country's eastern industrial heartland as part of a plan to end the war, if Moscow also pulls back and the area becomes a demilitarized zone monitored by international forces.

Though Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday that there had been "slow but steady progress" in the peace talks, Russia has given no indication that it will agree to any kind of withdrawal from land it has seized.

In fact, Moscow has insisted that Ukraine relinquish the remaining territory it still holds in the Donbas region — an ultimatum that Ukraine has rejected. Russia has captured most of Luhansk and about 70% of Donetsk, the two areas that make up the Donbas.

U.S. envoys have been holding talks with the Russian side as well. Kirill Dmitriev, who heads Russia's sovereign wealth fund, traveled to Miami for meetings last weekend.

Despite the talks, in the days leading up to Christmas, Russia kept up its missile and drone bombardment of Ukrainian cities, while a Russian general was killed in a car bomb explosion in Moscow.

Overnight into Friday, Russian drone attacks on Mykolaiv and its suburbs left part of the city without power.

Meanwhile, Ukraine said it struck a major Russian oil refinery on Thursday using British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles.

Ukraine's General Staff said its forces hit the Novoshakhtinsk refinery in Russia's Rostov region. "Multiple explosions were recorded. The target was hit," it wrote on Telegram.

Rostov regional Gov. Yuri Slyusar said a firefighter was wounded when extinguishing the fire.

Ukraine's long-range drone strikes on Russian refineries aim to deprive Moscow of the oil export revenue it needs to pursue its full-scale invasion. Russia wants to cripple the Ukrainian power grid, seeking to deny civilians access to heat, light and running water in what Kyiv officials say is an attempt to "weaponize winter."