Russell Wilson's touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton cements Broncos comeback victory over Vikings

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Russell Wilson led the Denver offense on a 75 yard scoring drive late in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High and the Broncos emerged victorious over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football. The final score was 21-10.

A touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton cemented the drive and completed the Broncos comeback victory.

The victory marked Denver's fourth consecutive win. They are now 5-5 and back in the playoff picture.

First published on November 19, 2023 / 9:35 PM MST

