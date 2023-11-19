Russell Wilson's touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton cements Broncos comeback victory over Vikings

Russell Wilson led the Denver offense on a 75 yard scoring drive late in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High and the Broncos emerged victorious over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football. The final score was 21-10.

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 19: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos throws a deep pass during the second quarter of the NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field At Mile High on November 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Dustin Bradford / Getty Images

A touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton cemented the drive and completed the Broncos comeback victory.

The victory marked Denver's fourth consecutive win. They are now 5-5 and back in the playoff picture.