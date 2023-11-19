Place kicker Will Lutz has career night with 5 field goals for Denver Broncos
Denver place kicker Will Lutz kicked field goal after field goal for the Broncos on Sunday Night Football. His fifth field goal in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings marked his best single game of his career for made field goals.
Lutz played for the New Orleans Saints for seven seasons before joining the Broncos this year. He kicked for several seasons in Louisiana with Sean Payton as his head coach, and now he's got Payton as his head coach again.
