Place kicker Will Lutz has career night with 5 field goals for Denver Broncos

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Denver place kicker Will Lutz kicked field goal after field goal for the Broncos on Sunday Night Football. His fifth field goal in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings marked his best single game of his career for made field goals.

Place kicker Wil Lutz #16 of the Denver Broncos kicks a 31-yard field goal during the second quarter of the NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field At Mile High on November 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Dustin Bradford / Getty Images

Lutz played for the New Orleans Saints for seven seasons before joining the Broncos this year. He kicked for several seasons in Louisiana with Sean Payton as his head coach, and now he's got Payton as his head coach again.

First published on November 19, 2023 / 9:03 PM MST

