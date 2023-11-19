Ja'Quan McMillian becomes first Broncos player to recover fumble in back-to-back games since Von Miller

Early in the Broncos Sunday Night Football game against the Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High, Denver's defense forced a fumble.

Cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian #29 of the Denver Broncos recovers a fumble from quarterback Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter of the NFL game at Empower Field At Mile High on November 19, 2023. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Broncos linebacker Baron Browning stripped quarterback Josh Dobbs as safety Kareem Jackson hit him and the ball flew up in the air. Cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian recovered.

CBS Sports writer Jared Dublin wrote of the play: "Extremely cool-looking third-down play for the Vikings ends in disaster. They lined up in shotgun, but had T.J. Hockenson come over and line up under center, then pitch it to QB Josh Dobbs. It looked like Dobbs was going to have a first down... but he got cracked and fumbled the ball."

It was the second game in a row that McMillian has recovered a fumble. The last Broncos player to do that was Von Miller since 2015.

The fumble also marked the seventh straight game that the Broncos have recorded a takeaway. The Broncos haven't had a streak that long of takeaways since the 2016 season. The team had 11 straight games where they recorded takeaways across the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

The NFL wrote on their X account: "The Broncos defense continues its hot streak" and shared a highlight of the play.