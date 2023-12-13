Russell Wilson rises into the Top 10 of the CBS Sports NFL QB Power Rankings

As his rough first season in Denver unfolded last year Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was listed frequently in the lower half of the CBS Sports NFL QB Power Rankings. This season has been a different story. The veteran quarterback has been inching his way up in the rankings in 2023, and this week he has cracked the top 10.

Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos celebrates his touchdown pass to Adam Trautman #82 with Luke Wattenberg #60, to take a 24-7 lead during a 24-7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. Harry How / Getty Images

NFL writer Cody Benjamin has Wilson at No. 9 for Week 15 as his 7-6 Broncos are fighting for a playoff spot.

"It might be time to start taking him seriously again as the postseason nears," Benjamin writes. "Since the empty-stats 1-5 start, he's thrown 11 TDs, just four picks, and made a habit of threading perfect crunch-time throws in a 6-1 stretch."

Wilson's connection with wide receiver Courtland Sutton has been the most dynamic part of his game this season. Sutton seems to make a highlight-worthy TD catch on a weekly basis. In the win over the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sutton made a one-handed, 46-yard grab in the end zone while he was getting pulled down.

"(Sutton) said let's go deep, let's take a shot. I tried to give him a chance and he made a great play," Wilson said after the dominant 24-7 win.

And watch for more possible fireworks this weekend. Wilson could have a big night against a Lions defense on Saturday that has allowed an average of 29.8 points over the past five weeks.

"Don't overlook Denver," Benjamin wrote.

RELATED: Cornerback Patrick Surtain II says Broncos have what it takes to defy the odds, make playoffs after 1-5 start