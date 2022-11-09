Broncos' Russell Wilson jumps in CBS Sports NFL QB Power Rankings

After a pleasing performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 8, Russell Wilson has turned heads and jumped a few spots in the latest edition of the CBS Sports NFL QB Power Rankings.

Coming off a 3-game skid, Wilson took it upon himself to lead the Broncos to a well-needed victory, beating the Jaguars 21-17 ahead of the bye week. Wilson was solid, completing 18 of 30 completions for 252 yards, one touchdown and one pick. So far this season, Wilson has generated 1,694 yards, which is within Top-20 of the league, while completing close to 59% of his throws.

Following Wilson's performance in Week 8 and observing the bye week, Wilson sits currently at No.17 in CBS Sports NFL QB Power Rankings, jumping three spots. He's ahead of Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannerhill and sits right behind New York Giants' Daniel Jones.

Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos throws a pass during second quarter in the NFL match between Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on October 30, 2022 in London, England. Dan Mullan / Getty Images

One aspect of Wilson's game that marveled many against the Jaguars was his ability to run and make plays outside the pocket, utilizing his legs.

"Watching a lot of the games just this past weekend, you see there are play designs that are there and it's great, then all of a sudden it's not there. And they're able to make plays, different quarterbacks with their legs. I think when you see him [Russell Wilson] doing that sort of stuff it makes him a major threat to be able to convert with his legs, scramble and throw the ball," said Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

If Wilson continues to utilize his mobility to convert on downs, he could lead Denver to a handful of key wins ahead of a tough second half schedule that consists of the Buffalo Bills, who are coming off a tough loss against the Jets and the Baltimore Ravens, who leads the AFC North.

For Week 10, Wilson will be tested by the Tennessee Titans, who are 5-3 and currently lead the AFC South.