Patrick Surtain II: Denver Broncos have what it takes to defy the odds, make playoffs after 1-5 start

If the Denver Broncos find a way to make it to the postseason, they would become only the fourth team in NFL history to start out a season with a 1-5 record and make it to the playoffs. Star cornerback Patrick Surtain II says Denver is still improving, and has what it takes to defy the odds.

"We've been through a lot of adversity through the start of the season and the main thing with us was just keeping our composure, never wavering," Surtain said on Xfinity Monday Live. "Through the whole organization we believe in one another."

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II at NRG Stadium this month. Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Broncos are one of six teams in the AFC currently with a 7-6 record. They're also only one game back in the race to win the AFC West.

"We've got a lot going for us moving forward," Surtain said. "We have a lot of hopes."

A key to the Broncos winning 6 of their past 7 games, including a dominant performance against the Chargers on Sunday, has of course been the defense. Surtain said the defensive game plan is to "cause havoc against opposing offenses."

"That's just our motto, our mindset is to attack the ball, be physical each and every play," he said.

Opposing quarterbacks generally try to avoid throwing the ball anywhere near Surtain, one of the top two or three cornerbacks in the NFL. He said his time spent studying in the film room is really helping him.

"Understanding opposing offenses' game plans and what they're trying to get to," said Surtain, who says in his third year in the pros the game is really slowing down for him.

"It's been great seeing the progression from my rookie year to my third year," he said. "I'm definitely building on success."

Surtain has been lining up against some of the best wide receivers in the league, week in and week out.

"I'm always ready for that challenge," he said.

Surtain and the rest of the Broncos are now getting ready for a game on Saturday night against the Lions in Detroit.

"The playoffs are in sight, but we know we've got a couple games left to prove our point."