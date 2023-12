Broncos beat Chargers 24-7 to get first AFC Division road win since 2019

Russell and Ciara Wilson are celebrating the arrival of their new baby girl, Amora Princess Wilson.

Russell Wilson/Twitter

Wilson posted Amora's arrival to X (formerly Twitter) Monday afternoon. She weighs nine pounds and one ounce.

AMORA PRINCESS WILSON

9lbs 1oz

We Love You so much! @Ciara



2 wins in less than 24 hours! pic.twitter.com/UbhZJMIA3T — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) December 11, 2023

Wilson said they are celebrating "2 wins in less than 24 hours!"