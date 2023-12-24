Russell Wilson becomes first Denver Broncos quarterback since Peyton Manning to throw passing touchdown in first 15 games of season

Russell Wilson on Sunday night became the first Denver Broncos quarterback since Peyton Manning to throw at least one touchdown pass in each of the first 15 games of a season.

Quarterback Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on Dec. 24, 2023. Dustin Bradford / Getty Images

Wilson's pass came in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Empower Field at Mile High. The 3 yard pass to tight end Lucas Krull helped the Broncos in their comeback attempt, which ultimately fell short. Wilson threw another passing touchdown soon afterwards but the final score was Patriots 26, Broncos 23.

The throw was Krull's first NFL touchdown.

Peyton Manning threw a touchdown in the first 15 games of his seasons with the Broncos in 2012 and 2013. He's the only other Denver quarterback to do it.

The only other NFL quarterback who has thrown a touchdown in each of their team's games this season is Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills.