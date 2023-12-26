Watch CBS News
Sports

Broncos chances of making the playoffs down to 1.4%

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS/AP

Broncos looking at yet another season without a postseason
Broncos looking at yet another season without a postseason 00:30

Denver's 26-23 loss on Christmas Eve to the New England Patriots pretty much drained any hope the Broncos had of making the playoffs. Denver followed their impressive 5 game winning streak with three losses in four games. But they aren't mathematically eliminated yet with two games left.

Denver Broncos vs New England Patriots
Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper comes off the field after losing to the New England Patriots 26-23 at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday. Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

SportsLine is out with its updated list of the chances for each team who hasn't been eliminated from playoff contention, and in the AFC the Broncos have the lowest percentage chance -- 1.4%.

"Losing to the 3-11 Patriots on your home field on Christmas Eve as a playoff hopeful? Yikes," Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports wrote in unveiling the updated percentage. "I know Denver put together a 16-point fourth quarter, but it still wasn't enough."

The Broncos are better under Sean Payton than they were with Nathaniel Hackett as head coach, although Payton has made a series of curious calls, such as using two timeouts on defense in the final minute Sunday night when Bill Belichick seemed content to take the game into overtime.  

"Sean Payton is making some curious decisions regarding play-calling and timeout usage, and I don't have much faith in quarterback Russell Wilson," Dajani wrote.

This season things might have gone differently if the Broncos hadn't lost at home to underdogs led by the likes of the Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo, the Commanders' Sam Howell, the Jets' Zach Wilson and the Patriots' Bailey Zappe. They're a less-than-fearsome foursome of quarterbacks who are a combined 9-23 against everybody else this season.

"Then there's the issue of the defense, which has allowed 34.0 points per game over the last two games after allowing 15.6 points per game in the previous seven contests," Dajani wrote.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the content and operations for CBSColorado.com. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area. Meet the news team or contact CBS News Colorado.

First published on December 26, 2023 / 1:56 PM MST

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.