Denver Broncos lose to New England Patriots on Christmas Eve

The Denver Broncos struggled against the New England Patriots defense throughout much of their Sunday Night Football matchup and ended up blowing a big chance to improve their playoff hopes. They tied it up late but ended losing 26-23 in the game at Empower Field at Mile High.

Running back Kevin Harris of the New England Patriots carries the ball as linebacker Alex Singleton of the Denver Broncos defends at Empower Field At Mile High on Sunday. / Getty Images

Denver's record is now 7-8 with two games left in the season.

After falling behind 23-7, the Broncos tied it when Russell Wilson threw touchdown passes to tight end Lucas Krull and wideout Brandon Johnson and converted 2-point passes to Johnson and Javonte Williams.

The Broncos had a shot at completing the comeback when they got the ball at their 39 with 1:42 remaining but they went three-and-out, giving the ball back to New England with just under a minute remaining. Chad Ryland made a career-long 56-yard field goal with 2 seconds left after a seven-play, 44-yard drive by the Patriots.

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe gave New England its first lead with a 15-yard touchdown toss to Ezekiel Elliott, but Ryland's missed PAT left the Patriots up 9-7.

Zappe escaped pressure and found Mike Gesicki with an 11-yard touchdown throw to make it 16-7, and Marvin Mims Jr. fumbled the ensuing kickoff at the 5-yard line. Cody Davis scooped it up at the 1 and rolled across the goal line.

The Broncos' already pedestrian offense suffered a big loss when wide receiver Courtland Sutton went out in the first half with a concussion, and all Denver managed through three quarters was Williams' 3-yard TD run to open the scoring.

The Broncos hold very faint hopes of becoming just the fourth team since the merger to make the playoffs after losing five of their first six games, but they'll need plenty of help to get there now.

Denver's defense has carried the team all season, leading the Broncos back from a 1-5 start and into playoff contention, but Payton's offense hasn't done its part, something that was never in clearer focus than in the game's opening sequence.

Place kicker Chad Ryland of the New England Patriots kicks a field goal late in the 4th quarter during the game against the Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on Sunday. Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

On the game's first snap, D.J. Jones strip-sacked Zappe and recovered the loose ball himself at the New England 5-yard line.

The Broncos came away empty-handed, however, when Williams ran three times into the teeth of the league's best run defense, including on fourth-and-goal from the 2 when Christian Barmore stopped him a yard shy of the goal line.

The Broncos started their next drive at the Patriots 46 but went three-and-out and they began their third drive at the New England 25 after Mims' 52-yard punt return.

This time, they finally exploited their good field position with Williams running it in for a 7-0 lead.

Zappe finished 25 of 33 for 25 yards and two TDs. Wilson was 25 of 37 for 238 yards and two TDs.