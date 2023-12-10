Russell Wilson becomes 1st Broncos quarterback since Peyton Manning to throw 1 passing touchdown in first 13 games of season

After a 46-yard pass completion to Courtland Sutton in the end zone against the Los Angeles Chargers, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson becomes the first quarterback since Peyton Manning to score a passing touchdown in each of the first 13 games played in a single season.

Last week against the Houston Texans, Wilson was praised for repeating the record for completing a single passing touchdown in the first 12 games of the season. Manning was also the latest Bronco to achieve that milestone.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 10: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Inglewood, California. / Getty Images

Wilson also surpassed Hall of Famer Dan Marino for the second-most touchdown passes in a player's first 12 seasons in NFL history at 329. Manning currently leads the way with 366.

The Broncos are currently competing for a AFC playoff spot after losing to the Houston Texans last week. Denver defeated the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, 24-7 at SoFi Stadium for their first AFC Division win on the road since 2019.