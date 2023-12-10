Russell Wilson becomes 1st Broncos quarterback since Peyton Manning to throw 1 passing touchdown in first 13 games of season
After a 46-yard pass completion to Courtland Sutton in the end zone against the Los Angeles Chargers, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson becomes the first quarterback since Peyton Manning to score a passing touchdown in each of the first 13 games played in a single season.
Last week against the Houston Texans, Wilson was praised for repeating the record for completing a single passing touchdown in the first 12 games of the season. Manning was also the latest Bronco to achieve that milestone.
Wilson also surpassed Hall of Famer Dan Marino for the second-most touchdown passes in a player's first 12 seasons in NFL history at 329. Manning currently leads the way with 366.
The Broncos are currently competing for a AFC playoff spot after losing to the Houston Texans last week. Denver defeated the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, 24-7 at SoFi Stadium for their first AFC Division win on the road since 2019.
