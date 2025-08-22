Watch CBS News
Runaway emu captured in northeast Colorado, Weld County Sheriff's Office looking for owner

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

A runaway emu was discovered in northeast Colorado on Friday morning, and now the Weld County Sheriff's Office is hoping to reunite it with its owner.

Weld County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said the emu was found wandering on someone's private property in the Camfield area. Animal control officers were called to the area and managed to slip a horse lead on the emu. They loaded the animal into a trailer and transported it to a safe location.

Authorities said the emu is friendly, and they believe it may be a pet that ducked out of its home.

The WCSO posted on Facebook in hopes of locating its owner, stating, "If this is your fine feathered friend, please call our dispatch at 970-356-4015 and press option 1 to talk to our ACO about getting it back."

