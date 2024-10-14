RTD's Free MallRide returns to portion of downtown Denver

The Regional Transportation District's Free MallRide has returned to a portion of the 16th Street Mall. This is between Union Station and Curtis Station. The service was rerouted for two-and-a-half years while crews worked on the 16th Street Mall Project.

The Free MallRide arrives every five minutes and goes from Denver Union Station to Civic Center Station. This service helps anyone looking to catch a free ride instead of having to walk everywhere.

The Free MallRide stops at every intersection along a 1.2-mile route between Denver Union Station and Civic Center Station. The total time is about 15 minutes. There are 36 battery electric buses in their fleet. Each one has three doors, 18 seats, two wheelchair spaces and can fit 88 customers.

In 2023, the Free MallRide had 1.7 million boardings. RTD tells CBS News Colorado this service really helps visitors and residents get around Denver.

A 2020 Associated Press file photo shows an RTD Free MallRide bus on the 16th Street Mall in Denver. David Zalubowski / AP

"This is a great way to connect through downtown Denver," Stuart Summers, Chief Communication and Engagement Officer for RTD said. "It connects some of the main points in Denver for people that are visiting the area. It also helps people who live and work here in the downtown region. This is the Central Business District."

The 16th Mall Project began in spring 2022 and is expected to be completed in 2025. Once it is completed, the full Free MallRide will be available.