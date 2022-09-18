RTD relocates rideshare pickup location for Broncos fans

In an effort to improve traffic, the Regional Transportation District announced a relocation of its rideshare pickup location for fans following Sunday's Denver Broncos football game.

The new location is south of the stadium on eastbound Howard Place, directly adjacent to the Decatur-Federal RTD light rail station and parling lot M, per RTD.

Rideshare vehicles picking up fans will be able to access the location either northbound or southbound Federal Boulevard. Rideshare vehicles will queue along eastbound Howard Place for passenger pickup, then after pickup will be directed southbound where they can quickly access Interstate 25 and downtown Denver via 8th Avenue, Colfax Avenue and the Federal-Colfax interchange.

In a file photo, Broncos fans walk along Walnut Street to Empower Field at Mile High. (credit: CBS)

"Exclusively designating a previously closed road for post-event pickups will promote a safer and more efficient passenger loading and vehicular queueing experience, as well as significantly decreasing vehicle volume forced to travel northbound on Federal Boulevard," RTD stated in a press release.

Signage will be in place to direct fans to the new location after the game.

In addition, the Denver Trolley, the last operating Trolley in the city of Denver, will ferry fans to the game from Confluence Park. The trolley begins its 34th season of operation Sunday, although it did not run during the 2020 season and for six games last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information about parking and Broncos gamedays at Empower Field at Mile High, visit: https://www.denverbroncos.com/stadium/.