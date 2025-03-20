RTD provides affordable travel option to Ball Arena in Denver for March Madness

It's March Madness and this year, there are games scheduled at Ball Area in Denver on Thursday and Saturday. The Regional Transportation District is sharing plans on how to attend the big games and avoid traffic and parking issues.

RTD says every one of their light rail routes has a connection to Ball Arena:

E and W are the lines for the Ball Arena/Elitch Gardens station

A, B and G are only three blocks from Union Station

L, D and H are the Downtown Loop

"It's about a one-minute train ride to get from Union Station to Ball Arena/Elitch Gardens station," Stuart Summers, Chief Communication and Engagement Officer for RTD said. "Right across from the station is Ball Arena so it's easy to get to and easy to access."

If you don't take the train, there are other options.

"It may not be a train that will get you there in the quickest, most expedient way," Summers said. "It may be a bus route."

There are more than a dozen bus routes to get to Ball Arena.

Around 15th Street are 20 to 25 buses that arrive every hour

Each bus takes about ten, 15 to even 30 minutes

No matter your decision, you can use the RTD Next Ride App to plan your trip. Type in March Madness and the rest is done for you. RTD covers 2,345 square miles. The transit options go as far north as Boulder, west to Golden, east to the Denver International Airport, and south to Parker. The pricing can be found below.

There is discount pricing for anyone over the age of 65 and those who meet income qualifications. The Zero Fare for Youth program provides free rides for anyone under the age of 19.

RTD says they have increased their patrols at the transit locations. RTD Police patrol the areas 24 hours a day, seven days a week. RTD recommends everyone downtown the Transit Watch App. In the event of an emergency, this will connect you directly to their dispatch center.