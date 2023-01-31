RTD proposes changes including bans on riding indefinitely and bullying

When RTD's new police chief was sworn in last year he made it clear that priority number one is improved security and now some rule changes are designed to improve that, but not without controversy.

Riding the light rail and buses one may notice conduct that raises eyebrows. In one case, a man was literally pushed off the train by a group of teenagers.

Regular riders often see open use of drugs as one woman did, "They'll do their little hit and get off and be back in the cold. I think they need a place to do their drugs sometimes."

The proposed changes include a ban on riding indefinitely, sexual harassment and bullying and using profane language. The new chief wants to create a "welcome" environment

RTD Police Chief Dr. Joel Fitzgerald told CBS News Colorado, "We don't want people sitting next to you and your children smoking fentanyl being allowed, being under the influence of alcohol."

Those caught violating the code can face suspension from using the system but the American Civil Liberties Union senior policy director Anaya Robinson asks, "How are you going to tell if someone has been banned without checking everyone's IDs?"

He added, "I don't know that increasing nonviolent reasons for people to be suspended is going to change the situation in any regard."

There is concern people without homes will be targeted under the code.

The RTD chief Fitzgerald says he understands the feelings saying, "I've had a member of my family who was homeless and drug addicted and issues with mental health."

The changes being proposed are in writing, what is less is how they will be enforced.

Another rider expressed her feelings, "I've always felt really safe riding light rail... not so much some of the buses."

RTD board members will have to approve the code of conduct changes and they may get an earful before they take a vote.