Lakewood police search for more victims in series of W Line light rail assaults

Police in Lakewood are searching for more victims in connection with a series of assaults that happened on the W Line of the RTD light rail train. Those assaults took place between late August and early November 2022.

The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office has arrested 13 teenagers between the ages of 15 and 17 for assault. Nine have been charged in a case from Oct. 14 and seven in a second attack weeks later. There are three teens who allegedly took part in both attacks. All involved teenagers are currently being charged as juveniles.

The violent attack on Oct. 14 was caught on video and shared with CBS News Colorado.

Detectives believe the same group of juveniles may be responsible for vandalizing and causing damage to the light rail as well.

Anyone with information about the assaults is asked to call Detective Paisley at 303-987-7025 or email at bripai@lakewoodco.org. Please reference Lakewood PD cases LK22-032074, LK22-033938 and LK23-000298.