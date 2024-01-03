RTD to pause downtown light rail service during National Western Stock Show Parade

RTD announced that it will pause downtown light rail service during the National Western Stock Show Parade that's set for Thursday.

The transportation service says the D and H lines will terminate at the Convention Center Station and the L Lines will not be operating during the parade.

Each line will be paused at approximately 11 a.m. on Thursday and service will resume for the public around 2 p.m. after the parade, according to a press release from RTD.

D and H lines will terminate at the Convention Center; L Lines will not operate during the parade, RTD says. CBS

RTD also says that Free Mall Ride service will be suspended between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Bus routes will also be detouring on Thursday which include routes: 0, 1, 6, 8, 9, 10, 15, 15L, 19, 20, 28, 38, 43, 44, 48, 52

The parade will begin at Union Station at 17th and Wynkoop Streets and will proceed down 17th and finish at Glenarm Place, according to RTD.

RTD advises the public to plan accordingly and to take alternate routes for the parade.