RTD offers transit options in Denver for Zach Bryan concert, Savannah Bananas game

The next three nights will be busy in Denver with concerts and baseball games to enjoy.

Zach Bryan will be performing at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday night and Friday night, while the Savannah Bananas will be playing at Coors Field on Friday night and Saturday night.

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 09: Savannah Bananas player Dakota Albritton looks for a fan to throw a ball before playing The Firefighters at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, August 09, 2025. Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Regional Transportation District provides two ways to see the concert and the game: rail and bus. This includes:

Rail Service

RTD provides service on the C, E, and W lines, which connect to Auraria Campus West, Empower Field at Mile High, Ball Arena, and Union Station, as well as on the A, B, G, and N lines, which also serve Union Station. The agency plans to add rail cars to the C, E, W, and N lines to accommodate expected increased ridership during downtown events.

Bus Service

Empower Field at Mile High Stadium: Several local bus routes are available to accommodate customers attending the concerts. Bus routes operating in the vicinity of Empower Field at Mile High Stadium include Route 30 (South Federal Boulevard) and Route 31 (North Federal Boulevard), as well as Routes 1, 15L, and 16.

RTD says using transit options is affordable, with a day pass being $5.50, and a three-hour pass is $2.75. You can also use this to avoid traffic, parking, and paying for gas.

"They can skip that bumper-to-bumper traffic and congestion," said Tara Broghammer, Senior Specialist of Public Relations, RTD. "It is so much more stress-free to take RTD downtown. You don't have to search for a parking spot or pay for parking. You can also avoid the rising cost of gas, which is $4/gallon unleaded and $5/gallon for diesel."

There will be Park-N-Rides to provide easy and convenient access to these events. Use the RTD NextRide app and type in Zach Bryan or Savannah Bananas to plan your trip.