Taylor Swift adds a second night at Mile High in Denver as part of 2023 tour

Taylor Swift is adding a second Denver date to her stadium tour next year. The "Eras Tour" will now be at Empower Field at Mile High on both July 14 and July 15. The original performance date was on July 15.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the iHeartRadio's Z100 Jingle Ball 2019 at Madison Square Garden on December 13, 2019 in New York City. Kevin Kane/WireImage/Getty Images

The tickets are expected to sell out quickly. A special presale begins next week.

The "Eras Tour" will start in March and run though August. MUNA and Gracie Abrams will join Swift in Denver for the concert.

Swift has released four albums since her "Reputation" tour five years ago. As for which album the tour will be supporting, the answer is all of them. Swift said the tour will be "a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)."

Tickets will run between $49 and $449, with VIP packages starting at $199 and going up to $899. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 18.