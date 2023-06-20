RTD offers zero fares for July and August to help improve air quality

RTD wants to help keep Colorado's air as clean as possible. Now the organization is offering free rides this summer to reduce how many vehicles are on the road.

"Zero Fare for Better Air" is being touted as a great opportunity for people to use public transit, especially for those who haven't used it before.

CBS

The program means that passengers won't have to buy a ticket to ride the bus or light rail from July 1 to Aug. 31. That timeframe is Colorado's high ozone season.

The idea is that passengers will trade in their vehicle for public transit to help reduce pollution and ozone. This is the second year for the program.

Last year, RTD offered zero fares for one month. During that time, August 2022, ridership increased 22%.

#ZeroFare for #BetterAir is BACK 🙌

From July 1 - August 31, customers will not have to purchase mobile tickets or use fare products as RTD aims to help reduce ground level ozone by increasing the use of public transit during Colorado's high ozone season. #DumpthePump pic.twitter.com/qGl8MrnQn4 — RTD (@RideRTD) June 17, 2023

Now a new bill approved in the most recent Legislative session delegates more money to expand the program to two months. The grant funding helps cover up to 80% of the lost fare revenue that RTD will face during the zero fare period, along with other costs incurred to make the program possible.