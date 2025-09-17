Watch CBS News
RTD hopes to hire more bus drivers, offers $4,000 signing bonuses

The Regional Transportation District hopes to hire more bus operators to continue providing services across the Denver metro area. 

The current team of bus drivers went through training last weekend to prepare them for any and all scenarios. RTD says the training is not easy and lasts about 12 weeks. During the training, bus operators are tested on how they drive around pedestrians, obstacles, and on roads, all considered essential skills when driving a bus.

RTD says driving a multi-ton vehicle requires undivided attention. In the event of a crash, the bus can cause the most damage when it hits another vehicle or a pedestrian, which can lead to major injuries or, in worst-case scenarios, death. 

When driving an RTD bus, each bus is equipped with upgraded barrier shields to ensure the driver is safe, so the driver can focus on passenger safety.

"It really comes down to safety," Stuart Summers, Chief Communications and Engagement Officer for RTD. "We want to make sure that when you are operating that vehicle, you are taking into consideration the lives and the precious cargo you have on your bus. You need to watch out for other individuals who are on the road and traversing the right-of-way around that vehicle."

RTD is hosting a job fair for bus operators and other jobs later this month.

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 24  

Time: 2 – 5 p.m.  

Location: RTD Platte Division  

3333 Ringsby Ct., Denver, CO 80216 

All the applicant needs is a driver's license. A CDL is required to drive a bus, but when hired, RTD will provide the training for those who don't have one. Starting pay for a bus operator is $27.65 per hour. Those who are hired will receive a $4,000 signing bonus and paid training.

Those who are interested can either show up in person for the job fair or apply online

