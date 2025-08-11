Watch CBS News
RTD offers free rides for students under 19, helps kids get to school across Denver metro area

RTD offers free rides for students under 19, helps kids get to school across Denver metro area
RTD offers free rides for students under 19, helps kids get to school across Denver metro area 01:33

The Regional Transportation District is making it easier for parents who might find it difficult to pick up or drop off their kids at school.

The Zero Fare for Youth Program allows anyone under the age of 19 to ride for free and includes FlexRide, bus and rail services. Many stops are outside of the Denver metro area schools to make it easier.

RTD says parents and kids just need to download the RTD Next Ride app. Type in the school you need to go to. The ride can be booked up to ten minutes before it arrives. Anyone riding the service just needs to show their student or government ID for the free ride.

RTD says this will definitely help very busy parents who can't take off work or might not have a vehicle.

"It's really great for parents," Tara Broghammer, Senior Specialist of Public Relations for RTD. "For instance, if they don't have a car or if they are too busy, this option can take their child to school or an after-school activity. It's a win-win for everyone. Students can leave the driving to RTD while listening to music on their earbuds or texting their friends."

RTD recommends any kid over 10 to use the service, but it is honesty up to the parent. RTD has increased its police force to up to 100 officers as of Aug. 11. There are also live cameras on the transit to watch for suspicious activity. 

RTD recommends everyone download its Transit Services app. This will notify you if there are delays or cancellations with transit rides. 

