RTD fare rates to decrease to make commutes cheaper for riders

By: Brian Sherrod, CBS News Colorado Traffic Reporter

Changes are coming soon for RTD riders to make their commute cheaper.

Starting Jan. 1, 2024, RTD fare rates are decreasing. Three-hour passes will go down from $3.00 to $2.75.

Daily passes will decrease from $6.00 to $5.50 and airport fare passes will drop from $200.00 to just $88.00.

RTD general manager Debra Johnson tells CBS News Colorado this decrease will provide more affordable options for everyone.

"We learned that the fares were difficult for anyone 19 and under," Johnson said. "We have individuals that were going to major employment sites such as the Denver International Airport. It was quite expensive."

This is the first time RTD has ever lowered their rates. Johnson tells CBS News Colorado after conducting listening sessions, they found out their current passes are too expensive for much of the community.

"We were looking at the various demographics and census data to ensure there is not a disproportionate burden impact on low-income communities or minority communities," Johnson said.

RTD says anyone traveling after 7:00 p.m. on New Years Eve until 7:00 a.m. on New Years Day can ride for free.