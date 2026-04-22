RTD celebrates decade of Train to the Plane, with more than 59 million people taking a ride

The Regional Transportation District is celebrating a major milestone on Wednesday: 10 years of its A Line service.

This brings people from Union Station to the Denver International Airport. RTD says over the last 10 years, more than 59 million people have used this service.

The A Line at Union Station in downtown Denver. CBS

Officials say this service is vital for the community. This helps anyone who does not have a car or any type of transportation. The A Line will take you from Union Station to Denver International Airport for only $10, RTD said the train is better than spending between $50 and $100 on Uber or Lyft.

RTD says more than 59 million people have ridden the train since April 22, 2016. The popular line has had more than seven million passengers from January 2025 to February 2026. When it comes to on-time performance, it has increased from 90% in 2025 to 97.7% current day. This means every single scheduled trip has been operated as planned, according to RTD.

Officials say too many people take having this service for granted.

RTD celebrates 10 years of the Train to the Plane. CBS

"Over the last decade, this amenity has become a vital part of life for the millions of customers who have relied on an efficient way to deliver them to the places they want to go," Debra Johnson, CEO, General Manager for RTD. "After 10 years, some may take this for granted that the city has a direct airport connection."

Officials say they will keep looking for whatever improvements are needed to have this service thrive for even 20 more years.