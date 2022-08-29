Watch CBS News
Only days left before RTD's "Zero Fare for Better Air" comes to a close

RTD is expected to resume fares beginning Thursday after it had implemented its "Zero Fare for Better Air" program for the month of August.

The initiative was designed to reduce ground-level ozone by increasing public transit use.

Rides on RTD buses and trains have been free since Aug. 1. 

