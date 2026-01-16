RTD says it offers affordable transit options to Denver Broncos, Nuggets games on Saturday

An exciting day for sports in Colorado is happening this weekend. The Denver Broncos are playing against the Buffalo Bills, and the Denver Nuggets are playing against the Washington Wizards on Saturday.

The Broncos game will start at 2:30 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High and the Nuggets game will start around 7 p.m. at Ball Arena on Saturday. If you do not want to drive or even find parking for the games, the Regional Transportation District has you covered.

CBS

With the rail service, RTD offers service on the E and W lines, which serve Empower Field at Mile High and Ball Arena stations, as well as A, B, G, and N lines, which provide service to Denver Union Station. The agency plans to add rail cars to the E, W and N lines to accommodate expected higher volumes of fans attending Saturday's division round matchup for the Broncos, Nuggets vs. Wizards game at Ball Arena and other downtown events.

Final train times from Union Station, Ball Arena, Empower Field, and downtown Denver stations on Saturday include:

A Line – 1 a.m. (Union Station)

B Line – 11:09 p.m. (Union Station)

G Line – 12:01 a.m. (Union Station)

D Line – 1:45 a.m. (18th•Stout Station)

E Line – 1:56 a.m. (Union Station)

E Line – 1:59 a.m. (Ball Arena Station)

E Line – 2:01 a.m. (Empower Field at Mile High Station)

H Line – 1:57 a.m. (18th•Stout Station)

N Line – 11:56 p.m. (Union Station)

W Line – 1:53 a.m. (Union Station)

W Line – 1:55 a.m. (Ball Arena Station)

W Line – 1:57 a.m. (Empower Field at Mile High Station)

Several bus routes are available to accommodate customers attending the sporting events. Bus routes operating in the vicinity of Empower Field at Mile High include Route 30 (South Federal Boulevard) and Route 31 (North Federal Boulevard), as well as Routes 1, 15L, and 16. Bus routes operating in the vicinity of Ball Arena include routes 19 and 15L.

Riders looking for an easy transfer to the E or W lines at Denver Union Station can use the Flatiron Flyer and Routes 0, 9, 10, 15, 20, and 32.

A full-day ticket costs $5.50. RTD says this is an affordable way to get to the game. This also offers safe options for anyone who wants to drink before, during or even after the games.

"Riding RTD is safe and convenient," said Marta Sipeki, Senior Manager of Public Relations and Communications for RTD. "If you want to party after the game or go out and drink, taking RTD will be a much safer option to get home."

To make it even easier, download the RTD Next Ride app. Type in Broncos and Nuggets to plan the trip for you.