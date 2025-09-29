RTD says it has affordable transit options for Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals Monday night game

Ahead of the Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals game Monday night, the parking lots are expected to be packed, along with heavy traffic around Empower Field at Mile High starting Monday afternoon ahead of the 6:15 p.m. kickoff.

CBS

To avoid traffic troubles and parking nightmares, RTD said it has some affordable transit options for those heading to the game.

Before and after the game, RTD will offer regularly scheduled service on the D, E and W lines, which serve Empower Field at Mile High Station, as well as A, B, G, and N lines, which provide service to Denver Union Station. Last trains of the evening will depart at the following locations and times:

Empower Field at Mile High Station

D Line northbound: 11:34 p.m. (for customers connecting to other services at Union Station)

D Line southbound: 11:53 p.m.

E Line northbound: 11:56 p.m. (for customers connecting to other services at Union Station)

E Line southbound: 12:01 a.m.

W Line eastbound: 11:59 p.m. (for customers connecting to other services at Union Station)

W Line westbound: 11:57 p.m.

Decatur•Federal Station

W Line westbound: 12:02 a.m.

Denver Union Station

A Line: 12:30 a.m.

B Line: 11:09 p.m.

G Line: 12:01 a.m.

N Line: 10:56 p.m.

Special Light Rail Service Note

The D line is temporarily serving Empower Field at Mile High Station and Denver Union Station during the current phase of the Downtown Rail Reconstruction Project.

H Line customers will need to transfer to/from the E Line at Southmoor Station.

Bus Service

Several local bus routes are available to accommodate customers attending the football game. Bus routes operating in the vicinity of Empower Field at Mile High include Route 30 (South Federal Boulevard) and Route 31 (North Federal Boulevard).

Additionally, Routes 1, 15L, 16 and 31 all serve the Decatur•Federal Station.

Riders looking for an easy transfer to the D, E or W lines at Denver Union Station can use the Flatiron Flyer and local Routes 0, 9, 10, 15, 20 and 32.

RTD says with any of these options, you will avoid traffic altogether.

Empower Field at Mile High from the RTD light rail. CBS

"Because this is a night game, rush-hour traffic for people trying to get home from work will be busy and people will be trying to come in to see the game," said Marta Sipeki, Senior Manager of Public Relations and Communications with RTD. "By taking transit, they can avoid being stuck in traffic and they can also avoid the parking issues."

For all of these options, just download the RTD Next Ride app. There is a trip planner that will do all the work for you. Just type in Broncos and the rest is easy.

A three-hour RTD pass is only $2.75. An all-day pass is $5.50. Anyone under 19 years old can ride for free with the Zero Fare for Youth program. There are discounts for anyone 65 and older, who has a disability, or who uses the Lyft program.

Also, make sure to sign up for Service Alerts. This will notify you of any changes to your transit.