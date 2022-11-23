RTD's A Line will sound horns overnight starting next week

The horns will sound on a portion of the A Line during overnight hours next week. The horns are required to sound when traveling through a work area.

CBS

The work on the A Line will take place from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, from 12:55 a.m. to 4:15 a.m.on the A Line from Union Station to Quebec Street.

Once work is complete, trains will resume quiet crossings, using horns only when necessary for safety.

On the G Line, the crossing at Robb Street is closed until further notice while local developers address concerns related to the new traffic flow pattern out of the Haskins development north of Ridge Road. That closure prevents the continuous sounding of train horns through work zones.