Family of former Colorado Gov. Dick Lamm wants a state park to be renamed after him, but many are pushing back

The family of former Colorado Gov. Dick Lamm, who died five years ago, has filed a petition with Colorado Parks and Wildlife to rename Roxborough State Park in the late governor's honor.

Roxborough State Park CBS

"He and Mrs. Lamm and their family visited there often. They often took friends there from out of state when they visited Colorado," said Lee White, Lamm's friend and former state budget director.

Lamm who died in 2021, acquired the first parcel of land that would become the park and made other acquisitions that would expand Colorado's park system. That's why his friends and family think this would be the perfect tribute.

"We're proposing that the Roxborough name stay there. Stay as it existed, but it would become, if we have the State Board of Parks and Wildlife approval, the Richard D. Lamm State Park at Roxborough," White said.

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Mike Thomas, the president of The Friends of Roxborough State Park, agrees Lamm did a lot for the park, but he's fond of the Roxborough name.

"Its name says what it is, it's a village of rocks, a fortress of rocks. And the name is the place," said Thomas.

The Friends of Roxborough State Park is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports the park. They have decided to oppose the petition filed with Colorado Parks and Wildlife by friends and family of Lamm.

"We just think there's a different way to honor that legacy," said Thomas.

Gov. Dick Lamm Denver Post Archives via Getty Images

But White says the name change would be good for the park.

"I think, actually, we'll have even more visitors and more resources available to it from the philanthropic world. Because Governor Lamm has so many friends out there that want to honor him," said White.

Thomas and The Friends of Roxborough State Park disagree.

"We feel that our visitors who come here, a lot of them feel very strongly about this place as well," said Thomas.

If you want to give input on this matter, Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commissioner Jack Murphy is hosting an open house at Roxborough State Park on Sept. 12 from 3 - 5 p.m.