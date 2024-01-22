Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado's House minority leader Mike Lynch survives no-confidence vote after tie

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado's House minority leader narrowly overcame a vote of no confidence from his fellow Republican lawmakers Monday.

The vote comes after Mike Lynch was arrested more than a year ago on suspicion of drunk driving and possessing a firearm while intoxicated.

The arrest came to light last week after the Denver Post first reported the arrest.

Republicans who called for the no-confidence vote say it was needed because Lynch didn't disclose the arrest before he was elected minority leader.

"I have fully accepted, and I own the mistake I made in 2022, that's what leaders do," Lynch said, in part, in a statement released Monday afternoon. "I look forward to earning the trust of the members that didn't vote for me and I appreciate the continued support of those who did."  

Monday's vote was an even 9-9 split and in ties, the vote fails. One member, Rep. Stephanie Luck, was absent, however, as she recently had a baby.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 22, 2024 / 3:59 PM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.