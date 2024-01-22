Colorado's House minority leader Mike Lynch survives no-confidence vote after tie

Colorado's House minority leader narrowly overcame a vote of no confidence from his fellow Republican lawmakers Monday.

The vote comes after Mike Lynch was arrested more than a year ago on suspicion of drunk driving and possessing a firearm while intoxicated.

The arrest came to light last week after the Denver Post first reported the arrest.

Republicans who called for the no-confidence vote say it was needed because Lynch didn't disclose the arrest before he was elected minority leader.

"I have fully accepted, and I own the mistake I made in 2022, that's what leaders do," Lynch said, in part, in a statement released Monday afternoon. "I look forward to earning the trust of the members that didn't vote for me and I appreciate the continued support of those who did."

Monday's vote was an even 9-9 split and in ties, the vote fails. One member, Rep. Stephanie Luck, was absent, however, as she recently had a baby.