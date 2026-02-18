Roots Family Center opens new space in Denver to expand doula support for families

The Roots Family Center has opened a new space in Denver aimed at expanding its community programs, including a growing doula program that supports families through pregnancy and childbirth.

The ribbon cutting on the expanded services at the Roots Family Center. CBS

Leaders say the new location will serve as a hub for community support, training, and drop-in services for families navigating pregnancy, birth, and postpartum care.

For many families, especially those adjusting to a new country, language, or health care system, pregnancy can feel overwhelming.

Alejandra López, a community doula and program coordinator at Roots Family Center, said that's where doulas can make a difference.

"We have a lot of women in the U.S. birthing alone, having lots of questions that sometimes they don't feel comfortable asking their medical providers, or there's a language barrier," López said. "That's where we come in and support."

Roots Family Center CBS

López was recently recognized nationally, receiving the sixth annual Kugel & Zuroweste Health Justice Award from the Migrant Clinicians Network. The award honors her work creating Colorado's first Spanish-language doula training program for immigrant families, helping address gaps in care that put Spanish-speaking and immigrant families at higher risk during pregnancy and childbirth.

Colorado Medicaid began covering doula services in 2024 as part of efforts to improve maternal health outcomes and reduce disparities in birth outcomes.

López said one of the program's strengths is meeting families where they are.

"One of the things that makes us unique is that our programs are completely in the language of their heart, Spanish or English," she said. "We try to accommodate their needs."

Executive Director Crystal Muñoz said the need for support has grown over the last several years, especially for women giving birth without family nearby. That growth pushed the organization to find a larger, dedicated space.

"We want to continue to train more doulas," Muñoz said. "Our goal is that every person who needs a doula has one in any language they speak and someone they feel connected to."

Roots Family Center CBS

The new space allows families to access services in one place while giving future doulas room to train.

The program has trained more than 30 doulas so far, with about half already certified and more participants in training throughout the year. Scholarships for training are limited, but applications are open.