These roosters were crying "fowl" after being abandoned at Genesee Park in Colorado

Two roosters were crying fowl after they were abandoned at Genesee Park last month. Two Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies were on patrol at Genesee Park on Jan. 20 when they spotted two cardboard boxes that contained evidence of barnyard "fowl."

That's when they saw two roosters strutting around the empty boxes. It seems while it was dark, they had been abandoned in the cardboard boxes.

After escaping from the boxes, they wandered around the front of Genesee Park's entrance. The deputies called the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office animal control team to help capture the roosters.

While waiting for backup, the roosters got warm near the deputy's vehicle as the temperature was near freezing.

After some fancy footwork, the roosters were captured and taken to Foothills Animal Shelter. The roosters were warmed up and given food and water. It's anticipated the roosters will be available for adoption soon.

As Jeffo Sheriff tweeted, "Now that is something to crow about!"