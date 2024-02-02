Watch CBS News
These roosters were crying "fowl" after being abandoned at Genesee Park in Colorado

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Two roosters were crying fowl after they were abandoned at Genesee Park last month. Two Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies were on patrol at Genesee Park on Jan. 20 when they spotted two cardboard boxes that contained evidence of barnyard "fowl."

jeffco-rooster-capture.png
Two roosters were abandoned at Genesee Park Jefferson County

That's when they saw two roosters strutting around the empty boxes. It seems while it was dark, they had been abandoned in the cardboard boxes. 

After escaping from the boxes, they wandered around the front of Genesee Park's entrance. The deputies called the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office animal control team to help capture the roosters. 

jeffco-rooster-captured.png
  Two roosters were crying fowl after they were abandoned at Genesee Park last month. Jefferson County

While waiting for backup, the roosters got warm near the deputy's vehicle as the temperature was near freezing. 

After some fancy footwork, the roosters were captured and taken to Foothills Animal Shelter. The roosters were warmed up and given food and water. It's anticipated the roosters will be available for adoption soon. 

jeffco-rooster.png
  After some fancy footwork, the roosters were captured and taken to Foothills Animal Shelter.  Jefferson County

As Jeffo Sheriff tweeted, "Now that is something to crow about!"

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on February 2, 2024 / 12:47 PM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

