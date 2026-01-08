Semi in rollover crash in Colorado's high country, blocks Highway 9

A semi-truck hauling a tanker through Colorado's high country crashed on Highway 9 on Thursday afternoon, blocking all lanes of the highway.

The Colorado State Patrol said the crash happened near Tordal Way, south of Frisco. They say the truck was heading north on the highway around 3:30 p.m. when it crashed and the tanker trailer rolled onto its side. The semi stopped in the southbound lanes and part of the northbound lanes.

An ambulance took the driver to an area hospital to be medically evaluated.

Authorities closed traffic in both directions while crews worked the scene. Northbound traffic has been restored, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation, but southbound lanes remain closed. CSP warned drivers that there's no estimated reopening time for the highway and that drivers in the area should expect delays.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone who witnessed it is encouraged to speak to CSP dispatch at (303) 239-4501 and reference case 4C260093.

The area around Frisco has received approximately 1.5 inches of rain today. Friday will be a First Alert Weather Day due to a secondary surge of moisture moving into the state overnight into the morning.

Chain laws are in effect in Colorado between September and May in most of Colorado's mountain corridors. All commercial vehicles of 16,001 pounds or more are required to carry chains or approved alternate traction devices. Maps and additional information are available at freight.colorado.gov.