Rolando Felipe charged with shooting, killing 12-year-old, injuring 13-year-old

Charges filed for 18-year-old accused of shooting two boys, killing one
Charges filed for 18-year-old accused of shooting two boys, killing one 00:26

The 18-year-old accused of a shooting that left a 12-year-old boy dead and his 13-year-old relative with serious injuries appeared in court on Friday. Rolando Felipe has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and committing a violent crime with a weapon. 

The shooting happened last Friday afternoon in the 900 block of Zion Street in Aurora. 

Aurora police detectives found the suspect vehicle used in the shooting - described as silver Acura sedan after a resident's surveillance cameras captured an image of it leaving the area - hours after the shooting. Investigators then were able to identify and detain Felipe, then considered a person of interest until he was arrested and charged in the deadly shooting. 

Police said the two boys were shot as they walked in the 900 block of Zion Street just before 3 p.m. Nov. 11. The location is a few blocks south of Children's Hospital. The gunfire came from that silver Acura as it was driving past the two boys.

