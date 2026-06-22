Rodeo Dunes, nation's hottest new golf course, is in remote Colorado locale

I never thought my golf addiction would take me to Roggen, Colorado. But last month I made the trek to Weld County to this semi-ghost town, the home of Rodeo Dunes.

CBS

"What we look for isn't a market," said Tom Ferrell of Vice President of Communications Michael Kaiser properties. "We weren't looking for a spot in Colorado. We were looking for sand."

And developer Michael Kaiser found exactly that. It began with a Google Earth search, then he trespassed on the property and -- after years of relationship building with the land owners, the Cervi Family, who are big producers of rodeo events -- Kaiser finally convinced the Cervis to build a golf course in their backyard.

"This kind of connection between golf and rodeo, that might be the most surprising thing of all," Ferrell said.

Maybe the second most surprising, because back in the fall Rodeo Dunes hosted the"Duel at the Dunes" -- a rodeo competition 100 yards from the first tee. A definite first but not the last; Duel at the Dunes 2 is a go.

"It's the final points-earning event of the rodeo season," Ferrell exclaimed. "So the guy who (is) on the bubble to qualify for Vegas, this is a big deal."

Rodeo Dunes will open for public play in 2027. CBS

And this land and this new golf course is a big deal to golfers. Rodeo Dunes will open for public play next year and has already received 300,000 submissions for tee times.

"It's off the charts. People want to come here," Ferrell said. "I've been to all the great places in this Sand Hills region: Ballyneal, Sand Hills, Prairie Club and Dismal River -- and they're all wonderful and have something similiar to this approach. But none are within 45 minutes of Denver."

So when Rodeo Dunes officially opens for public play, what can golfers expect from this latest Ben Crenshaw/Bill Coore design?

"I'm standing here and looking down the first hole," Ferrell said. "I see these 2 bunkers on left side. You're standing on tee asking yourself 'Can I carry those bunkers?' There are bold decisions out here that you have a reasonable chance of pulling off."

CBS Colorado's Eric Christensen tees off at Rodeo Dunes. CBS

"Rodeo cowboys are tough. I've talked to em. Double bogeys out here aren't like getting thrown from a horse. But it's a lot of fun."