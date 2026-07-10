Rodeo in Colorado provides safe space for LGBTQ+ people, community, contestants

Hundreds of rodeo contestants from across the nation will make their way to Golden, Colorado, this weekend for the Rocky Mountain Regional Rodeo.

This is a rodeo that welcomes everyone, regardless of background, race, and sexuality. This is the 43rd year for the event, bringing at least 100 contestants from Texas, Arkansas, and California.

Rocky Mountain Regional Rodeo Rocky Mountain Regional Rodeo

These contestants will compete in events including dressing goats by chasing them down and putting diapers on them, and riding bulls and horses without falling off.

John Beck is among the oldest contestants ever, currently competing at 76 years old. Beck is from Grand Island, Nebraska, and moved to Colorado in 1981. Since the event launched 43 years ago, Beck has been there since the very beginning. Beck says he is honored to be in rodeo to this day and takes his motivation to keep going from his father.

"Like my father told me after I fell off my pony once; dust yourself off and get back on your horse," Beck said.

Among the contestants is a mother and daughter duo, Ashley Unruh and Kenzie Garcia. Unruh got her start years ago after she wanted to give back and learn more about horses. Garcia loved her mother's glow of the Western lifestyle, which made her want to compete. This will be their first year competing as a duo. Unruh says Colorado truly offers some of the best women bull riders in the world, which is motivation for her.

Rocky Mountain Regional Rodeo Rocky Mountain Regional Rodeo

"We want to break stereotypes," Unruh said. "That is our mission. We want to bring each other together, spread that western knowledge, heritage, and that love of community."

Garcia says this will be her first time competing, and she is ready. She says role models like John Beck really help her to keep going.

"When I feel like I'm not having a good rodeo or I didn't do the best that I can, I confide in people," Garcia said. "I asked what I could do better.

The weekend will be filled with events for everyone to enjoy. The full list of events can be found online.

When parking, it is best to enter from 6th Avenue to McIntyre Road to the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. There will be people to guide you.

Day tickets are $20 and weekend tickets are $25.