Rocky Mountain National Park will transition to cashless fee system

Rocky Mountain National Park officials announced on Wednesday it will transition to a cashless fee collection soon. 

Beginning on June 1, the park will use a fully cashless system by only accepting mobile or electronic payments for entrance and permit fees. 

Officials say visitors who are only able to pay with cash can purchase a prepaid pass from the Rocky Mountain Conservancy Nature Store at Beaver Meadows, Fall River or Kawuneeche Visitor Centers.

4-6-fall-river-visitor-center-copy.jpg
Rocky Mountain Conservancy Nature/mconservancy.org

Park leaders say the move to a cashless system allows parks to be better stewards of visitor dollars by reducing the time staff spend managing cash transactions, while increasing the fee revenue available to support critical projects and visitor services, improving accountability and reducing risk.   

For more information on Rocky Mountain National Park, please call the park's Information Office at 970 586-1206 or visit our website at www.nps.gov/romo.  

cbs-news-colorado.jpg

First published on May 3, 2023 / 2:28 PM

