Rocky Mountain National Park meadow closures begin Thursday through Oct. 31 during elk rutting season

ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) - The annual meadow closures begin Thursday in Rocky Mountain National Park. Park officials want visitors to stay on designated trails and roadways during elk rutting season.

(credit: CBS)

Beginning Sept. 1, park officials will put annual closures in place for travel on foot or horse off established roadways or designated trails from 5 p.m. to 10 a.m.

The closures last through October 31 and are effective in Horseshoe Park, Upper Beaver Meadows, Moraine Park, Harbison Meadow and Holzwarth Meadow in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Park officials extended the closure in 2021 after so many visitors approached the elk once the closure was lifted. Colorado Parks and Wildlife and National Park officials urge people to stay away from wildlife all the time, not just during rutting season.

Elk calling or the use of spotlights or vehicle headlights for spotting wildlife is prohibited in RMNP.