Rocky Mountain National Park closes some areas due to elk rut
Rocky Mountain National Park has closed some areas to visitors due to the elk rut. The closures are in effect daily beginning Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 a.m. the next morning.
The closed areas are to prevent disturbances and harassment of the elk.
They include Horseshoe Park, Upper Beaver Meadows, Moraine Park, Harbison Meadow, and Holzwarth Meadow.
