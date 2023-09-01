Rocky Mountain National Park closes some areas due to elk rut

Rocky Mountain National Park has closed some areas to visitors due to the elk rut. The closures are in effect daily beginning Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 a.m. the next morning.

Colorado Bull Elk in Rut at Moraine Park in Rocky Mountain National Park in the area of Moraine Park. MATT DIRKSEN / Getty Images

The closed areas are to prevent disturbances and harassment of the elk.

They include Horseshoe Park, Upper Beaver Meadows, Moraine Park, Harbison Meadow, and Holzwarth Meadow.