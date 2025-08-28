Rockslide in Colorado crushes two vehicles, causes road closure in Manitou Springs

Two cars were crushed in a rockslide on Wednesday in the City of Manitou Springs, which lies northwest of Colorado Springs.

City officials announced that the 100 block of Lovers Lane will be closed until the sandstone face on the north side of the road can be evaluated and stabilized by a structural engineer and contractor. Two vehicles on the street that were damaged in the rockslide have been removed by private towing companies, and crews have finished cleanup in the area.

No injuries were reported in the rockslide. The city said that infrastructure damage is still being assessed.

Officials are working with the owners of the private property where the rock slide began to develop a mitigation plan.

Authorities said that traffic is detoured at Lovers Lane and Lafayette Road, and that alternate access to Canon Avenue is available. They asked drivers to take alternate routes when possible to reduce traffic congestion. There is no timeline available yet for when the road will reopen.

The businesses south of the closure will remain open.