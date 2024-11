A rock slide early Wednesday morning forced the closure of US 550, Red Mountain Pass, two miles south of Ouray. The route from Silverton and Ouray was closed for eight hours.

CDOT

Crews began to clean up the debris at first light on Wednesday. Crews used heavy equipment to blast boulders on Highway 550.

CDOT

The road reopened at 11:30 a.m.

CDOT

No one was hurt in the rockfall.