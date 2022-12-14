Rockies sign reliever Pierce Johnson to 1-year deal

Colorado Rockies rookie Wynton Bernard and his mom talk about his journey to MLB

The Colorado Rockies added right-hander Pierce Johnson to their bullpen as they signed the Denver native to a one-year major league contract.

SAN DIEGO, CA - SEPTEMBER 8: Pierce Johnson #36 of the San Diego Padres pitches during a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park on September 8, 2020 in San Diego, California. / Getty Images

Johnson spent the last three seasons with the San Diego Padres. He appeared in three postseason games last season for the Padres, who made it to the NL Championship Series before being eliminated by Philadelphia.

The 31-year-old Johnson went to high school in a Denver neighborhood before attending Missouri State. He was a first-round pick by the Chicago Cubs in the 2012 draft.

Johnson has a 10-9 record with a 4.05 ERA spanning parts of five seasons with the Cubs, San Francisco Giants and Padres.