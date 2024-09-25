Rock scaling work on Colorado's Interstate 70 will result in traffic delays east of Idaho Springs

If you are heading to the mountains on Interstate 70, starting next month you should be prepared for some delays in Clear Creek County. The Colorado Department of Transportation will be starting extensive rock scaling operations east of Idaho Springs.

Crews will be removing loose and unstable rocks for about two months.

The work is being done in several different areas both to the north and south of the interstate from close to the Jefferson County-Clear Creek County line west to the Veterans Memorial Tunnels.

To do this work, traffic will be held for about 20 minutes at a time. Those holds (approximately 6 per day) will take place Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Travelers should expect delays of around 45 minutes.

Once the rock scaling work is done, blasting work will begin on the same stretch of interstate. The traffic impact from that won't be as extensive, but it will last all the way through 2026. Generally it will be once per day on as many as three different weekdays per week.

The work is part of the I-70 Floyd Hill Project. The goal is to make it so bridges over Clear Creek can be rebuilt or replaced properly and interstate curves can be straightened.